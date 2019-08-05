Surjit Singh Duhre chosen to fight Doncaster Central for Brexit Party at General Election

The party made the announcement at the weekend – but no further details about Mr Singh Duhre have yet been released.

It means he will contest the seat with incumbent Labour MP, Dame Rosie Winterton.

The announcement comes ahead of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage hosting a conference at Doncaster Racecourse on September 4.

Surjit Singh Duhre has been chosen to fight Doncaster Central for the Brexit Party at General Election

The party has also announced Paul Whitehurst as its prospective parliamentary candidate for Don Valley, where he would go head to head with Caroline Flint.