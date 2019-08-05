The retailer has said it is considering the future of its Wheatley Hall Road branch – and is currently in talks with staff over the move.

A spokesman for the supermarket said: “Despite the very best efforts of our colleagues at our Doncaster Wheatley supermarket, it sadly continues to underperform in a tough market.

“The store site is coming towards the end of its current lease and so it makes sense for us to consider its future.

“We never take the decision to consider closing a store lightly and appreciate that this is a difficult time for our colleagues in the shop.

“We are now spending time listening to them and ensuring we explore all options before making a final decision.”

The firm has stressed that a final decision on the store, based within the Wheatley Retail Park, is yet to be made.