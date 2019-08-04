Sheffield woman dies after being hit by 'disconnected caravan' in freak incident

The freak incident happened in Carson Mount, Gleadless, when a caravan had become disconnected from a white Toyota Avensis and rolled down the street.

Shocked residents described how a 69-year-old woman was tending to her garden when the caravan hit her, causing life-threatening injuries.

The scene.

Following the incident, which happened on Monday, July 22, at about 2.20pm, the woman was taken to hospital.

But South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that she died in the early hours of this morning, almost two weeks after the collision.

In a statement, the force said: “Her family are receiving support from our specialist officers.

“Were you in the area that afternoon and witness the collision? Our officers are keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage of what happened.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 425 of 22 July 2019.“

Shortly after the incident, a neighbour told how a number of residents rushed out of their homes to try and help the stricken woman.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The car got so far up the street and I saw that the caravan had become disconnected and was rolling backwards down the road.

“I did not see the collision but I saw loads of people coming out to help the lady moments later.

“Then the police and ambulance crews came.”

She added that she was shocked to see such a ‘nasty accident’ happen on her quiet, residential street

Another neighbour told how the woman was “cutting her grass verge when the caravan became uncoupled from the car.”

He added: “It then rolled down and hit (her) causing her to fall.”