Sheffield super slimmer who lost 15st hailed an 'inspiration'

Ben Muscroft, of Hillsborough, once weighed in at 27 stone and 8lbs after a diet of a bacon, sausage and egg sandwich for breakfast, fish and chips for lunch, and spaghetti bolognese or pizza for dinner, along with cans of cider or two bottles of wine.

But after switching to fruit and fat-free natural yoghurt to start the day and a homemade coriander and mint chicken dish to end it, the 42-year-old successfully shifted 15 stone and 8lbs to drop from a T-shirt size XXXXXL to having a more slender 34-inch waist.

Ben Muscroft.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to praise Ben for his dramatic weight loss.

Theresa Bagnall described him as “one of the nicest people I know” and added: “Well done Ben enjoy every minute, you deserve it, an inspiration to us all at Slimming World.”

Deborah Eff described his weight loss as a “fabulous achievement” and added: “Well done. You look amazing.”

Poppy Gilson posted: “Fantastic achievement. Go enjoy your new life as a new man.”

Sue Griffiths added: “Well done you, very very proud of your amazing achievement.

“Now go and live that best life possible.”

Ben struggled with his weight since childhood and reached a point where he was unable to roll over in bed because of his size.

The full extent of his health problems were apparent on a trip to see his brother in China in 2012, when he had the embarrassment of asking for a seatbelt extension on the plane.

He realised ‘something had to change’ and started attending a Slimming World group in Hillsborough in March 2015.

During his weight loss programme, he discovered a passion for boxing, yoga and running.

He was crowned Slimming World’s Man of the Year for 2019.

Ben, a care worker, said: “When you weigh more than 27 stone even the simplest tasks really take it out of you.