Super-budget hotel chain easyHotel is offering Britain’s brave marathon and half marathon runners and their supporters cheap post-run rooms across the UK.

With rates starting from just £26.20 for the night plus free TV and Wi-Fi thrown in, why not rest those sore legs before making the journey home?

Neil Fidler

From galloping Glasgow to sporty Sheffield, runners and spectators could even make the most of their time in the city by refuelling at local restaurants or enjoying a well-deserved massage.

easyHotel itself has not been lying in – team member Neil Fidler recently took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon and a further seven are signed up for a Tough Mudder event to help raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Last year easyHotel raised more than £10,000 for the charity which aims to improve the lives of everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

Cathryn Healey, Head of Marketing at easyHotel, said: “The UK is embracing running like never before, with marathon partaking at record highs this year. easyHotel wants to support the brilliant people doing their bit for charity by offering comfortable, affordable accommodation in marathon cities.”

Runners will need to move quickly as hotel room availability is first come first served.

By heading to www.easyhotel.com and using the code EASYRUN, supporters can bag themselves a bargain room to ensure a great night’s sleep after the finish line

Current available locations and dates are:

London Marathon. Sunday 28th April, (Croydon)

Birmingham Half Marathon, Sunday 14th April

Great North Run, Sunday 8th September 2019 (Newcastle)

Sheffield Half Marathon, Sunday 14th April 2019

Great Scottish Run, Sunday 28th September 2019 (Glasgow)

Leeds Half Marathon, Sunday 12th May 2019