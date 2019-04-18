A Sheffield street which featured in smash hit movie The Full Monty has been named the third steepest in Britain.

Blake Street in Upperthorpe has a whopping 16.6 gradient – putting it behind just two other roads in the UK in the nationwide Ordnance Survey study.

Blake Street as seen in the Full Monty.

The road found global fame when it featured in the 1997 film about a group of former steelworkers who turn to stripping to make a living.

READ MORE: Looking back a Full Monty in Sheffield

Actors Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy were filmed walking up Blake Street and chatting outside The Blake pub in the movie, which used a number of Sheffield filming locations.

The road is the steepest in Sheffield – although many think that accolade belongs to Jenkin Road, in Wincobank.

Blake Street is the third steepest in Britain

READ MORE: Iconic home of The Full Monty changes hands

That street, which featured in the 2014 Tour de France route - has a gradient of just 11.02° – far gentler than Blake Street.

But it still falls behind the likes of Old Wyche Road, in the Malvern Hills of Worcestershire, which has a 17.54º slope and Vale Street, in Bristol, which has a near 22º gradient.

READ MORE: GALLERY: Sheffield’s Full Monty film locations - then and now

Blake Street as it looked in 1961.

Blake Street is regularly used by cyclists wanting to test themselves and has also been the venue for a number of races.

Here’s the top five list:

Vale Street, Bristol – 21.81º

Old Wyche Road, Worcestshire – 17.54º

Cyclists struggle their way up Blake Street.

Blake Street, Sheffield – 16.6º

Steep Hill, Lincoln – 16.12º

Gold Hill, Dorset – 16.09º