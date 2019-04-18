A Sheffield street which featured in smash hit movie The Full Monty has been named the third steepest in Britain.
Blake Street in Upperthorpe has a whopping 16.6 gradient – putting it behind just two other roads in the UK in the nationwide Ordnance Survey study.
The road found global fame when it featured in the 1997 film about a group of former steelworkers who turn to stripping to make a living.
Actors Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy were filmed walking up Blake Street and chatting outside The Blake pub in the movie, which used a number of Sheffield filming locations.
The road is the steepest in Sheffield – although many think that accolade belongs to Jenkin Road, in Wincobank.
That street, which featured in the 2014 Tour de France route - has a gradient of just 11.02° – far gentler than Blake Street.
But it still falls behind the likes of Old Wyche Road, in the Malvern Hills of Worcestershire, which has a 17.54º slope and Vale Street, in Bristol, which has a near 22º gradient.
Blake Street is regularly used by cyclists wanting to test themselves and has also been the venue for a number of races.
Here’s the top five list:
Vale Street, Bristol – 21.81º
Old Wyche Road, Worcestshire – 17.54º
Blake Street, Sheffield – 16.6º
Steep Hill, Lincoln – 16.12º
Gold Hill, Dorset – 16.09º