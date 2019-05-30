Sheffield Food Festival hailed as 'one of the best yet'

Sheffield Food Festival has been praised as the ‘best one yet’ after a staggering 50, 000 people gathered at the event.

Tens of thousands of people headed for the city centre to enjoy a diverse range of stalls including eight city breweries, a host of independent food stands and educational events for all the family.

Visitors to the food festival.

Last weekend’s festival, spread across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Fargate, was the ninth held and organisers hailed as the best ever.

A number of Star readers who went along to sample the culinary delights were also full of praise for the event.

Bridget Walker said: “I commend who organised this. It was the best one yet. A good mix of everything.”

Malcolm Wood posted: “I loved it, well organised and loads of stalls.”

Daniel Livermore added: “I love the cheese stores.”

Mike Pye posted to Facebook that he had “picked up a very nice cheddar.”

Clare Franklin described it as “great” and Lindsey Coggan “loved” the range of gins on display.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield Food Festival just gets better and better. The four days were all packed with people sampling a diverse range of food, drink and entertainment.

“This festival has never lost its heart and soul, and the fact that it is quintessentially Sheffield. It continues to evolve and put the city right at the top of the culinary map. This would have been unthinkable nine years ago when the festival started so all credit to the organisers, Events Collective Ltd, and our own major events team, for making Sheffield such an excellent food destination.

”Sheffield Food Festival is now a staple diet in the city’s events calendar.”

Preparations are already in place for the festival’s tenth birthday which takes place next year.