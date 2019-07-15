Ideal for first-time buyers and growing families, the development is close to the picturesque market towns of Bawtry and Tickhill, as well as excellent commuter links to the M18 motorway and Doncaster.

House hunters will be able to choose from a variety of homes including 4-bedroom detached homes ideal for growing families in search of extra space.

Plots 27 and 28

For those eager to purchase a home sooner, there are a limited number of homes still available in Phase One, including The Charlbury, priced from £189,995; a stunning three-bedroom townhouse with READ MORE: High demand at new affordable Doncaster housing development

Ross Clarkson, sales director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire says: “Holly Hill offers a range of high-quality and stylish homes and has received a fantastic reception from house hunters, and we expect phase two to get a similar response.

“We have a wide selection of homes that will cater for people at different stages of their buying journey, as well as offering the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme, which sees eligible buyers secure their dream home with just a five per cent deposit.

“House hunters using the initiative can secure a Government loan of up to 20 percent of the value of a new-build home, with the remaining 75 percent made from a combination of a mortgage and five percent deposit.”

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has invested in the local community close to Holly Hill development including making donations and offering support to Rossington Main FC, Doncaster Phoenix Rugby Union Club and several local primary schools.