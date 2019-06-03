Have you got the brainpower? Can you cope with the pressure? Have you got the fastest finger?

If you answered yes to any of these questions then you could be the next series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for ITV, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.

Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson presents Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

A spokesman said: “We are back with another series very soon and now searching for Britain’s brightest brains to take part.

“Jeremy hosted a great series with some big winners earlier this year, but we are still looking for a £1million winner.”

If you think you can reach the £1million jackpot, apply via itv.com/beontv

Filming is due to take place in July 2019.

