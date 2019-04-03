Ruins of historic farmhouse where Sheffield couple died in blaze is sold 

The ruins of a historic farmhouse in Sheffield – where a couple died when a large fire engulfed the property – has been sold.

The Grade-II listed Spout House in Stannington is believed to date from 1545, with additions made in 1678, and a cottage built prior to 1423.

The remains of Spout House.

READ MORE: Man due in court again over McDonald’s machete attack in Sheffield

It was badly damaged in a fire in 2016 in which Leonard and Freda Ewing, who were both aged in their 90s and were described as a ‘private but lovely’ couple, died.

An inquest heard how the blaze started when a cooker had been left on and ignited papers nearby which quickly engulfed the largely timber property.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield and South Yorkshire criminals that were jailed in March

Police and fire service at Spout House.

A coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

The house was listed for auction by Mark Jenkinson & Son with a guide price of £475,000.

READ MORE: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday chairman gives record donation for surgical robot

While the property did not go under the hammer at Sheffield United’s Platinum Suite on February 26 the auctioneer said it “sold after auction.”

The fire service at Spout House. Picture: Andrew Roe

Adrian Little, head of the firm’s auction department, said prior to the sale: “Located on the fringe of Stannington adjoining open countryside, the farmhouse is in a very poor state of repair but would suit a buyer looking for a large-scale refurbishment project.”