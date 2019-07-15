Robbery-hit Sheffield clothes shop set to become bar and restaurant

Harrison on Ecclesall Road was ram-raided in the early hours of Thursday, March 14, with the owners claiming it was the sixth attack on the shop since December 8 last year.

They announced that after more than 30 years of trading the store would be closing as the staff could ‘no longer cope with the continued emotional turmoil and financial loss.’

But the premises has now been sold for close to £1.25 million to a businessman who is planning to convert the site into a bar and restaurant.

The sale was completed last week by Sheffield-based Crosthwaite Commercial.

Harrison.

Martin Crosthwaite, a chartered surveyor at the firm, said: “We were pleased to find a purchaser in a relatively short timescale for Harrisons, which is unusually large for retail premises on Ecclesall Road.

“Furthermore, we achieved close to our £1.25m asking price which demonstrates the continuing confidence in Ecclesall Road, particularly when buildings are offered for sale.”

He added the freehold site was sold ‘after a short period of marketing which attracted much interest.’

The firm added that a businessman has purchased the premises and is ‘believed to be planning converting the ground floor to a bar/restaurant.’

The development comes after a crime wave hit the premises over the last several months in which windows have been smashed, a vehicle was driven into metal shutters and deisgner clothing was taken.

No arrests have yet been made.

In a Facebook post in March, the shop owners said: “Seeing our business that we have worked so hard for be destroyed is heartbreaking for all of us.“If anyone holds any information on these incidents please could you contact ourselves or Crimestoppers. This can be done with total anonymity. Thank you.”