The first happened shortly after 8am on Revesby Avenue when a man approached a woman and allegedly reached into her handbag stealing her purse from inside. The woman fell over and the man ran off with the purse.

The second took place on Lindum Street shortly before 12.30pm when a woman was approached by a man who allegedly stole her handbag, causing her to fall over. A member of the public chased the man and the handbag was retrieved and returned to the woman.

What to do if you witness a crime

The third was on Leslie Court at around 2.45pm when a man reportedly grabbed a handbag from a woman causing her pain to her back.

The women were left shaken following the incidents.