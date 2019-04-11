This is the moment a Doncaster mum captured a picture of a mysterious UFO in the skies over the town.

Julie Marley watched the strange, silver, diamond shaped object for more than quarter of an hour from her garden in Askern last night – and is now calling on readers to help solve the mystery.

The UFO spotted above Askern yesterday afternoon. (Photo: Julie Marley).

Mrs Marley and her daughter Abigail Sanderson as well as her two grandchildren looked on in amazement as the UFO zipped to various positions around the skies – but neither of the pair saw it move from one point to another.

She said: “We really have no idea what it was and hope other people might be able to tell us.

“It didn’t make any sound at all and it wasn't moving like a plane or a helicopter might. We’d see it and then when we looked again it had moved to a different point in the sky but without us seeing it moving.”

Julie and her daughter Abigail watched the UFO moving strangely around the skies for 15 minutes. (Photo: Julie Marley)

The pair were relaxing in a hot tub at Mrs Marley’s home in Coniston Road, Askern when they first spotted the UFO shortly before 5pm last night in clear blue skies.

Intrigued by the object, she raced to get a camera so she could zoom in to get a closer look.

She said: “It was definitely a silver colour, very high up – higher than the normal height you’d see a plane flying at.

“There weren’t light or anything, it just seemed to be reflecting the sun. It just seemed to be jumping about in the sky.”

“Some people have suggested it might have been a satellite or the space station or something like that.

“I’m very sceptical about these sort of things, so I’m not saying it was a flying saucer with aliens or anything like that, but I’m intrigued to know what it was.

“It’s a UFO because we can’t identify what it is.”

The pair watched the object for about quarter of an hour – in the direction of Moss – before it promptly disappeared for good.

“Hopefully someone will be able to come forward with an answer,” she added.