Power wiped out from a number of Sheffield city centre businesses 

A power cut has hit a number of businesses in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

The outage has hit 30 premises after the problem was first reported at 1.13pm.

Sainsbury's.

Workers at the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Division Street put a sign in the window letting customers know their has been an outage.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are working to resolve it and the power should be restored by about 4.15pm.

