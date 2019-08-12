Power cut hits 250 properties across Sheffield
A power cut has hit 250 properties across Sheffield today.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 11:26
About 130 homes in the Harthill Road area of Woodthorpe and a further 120 properties in Jacobs Close, Wincobank, have been affected since this morning.
In a statement, the Northern Powergrid said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.”
The electric is expected to be restored at both sites by about 3pm this afternoon.