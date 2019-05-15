Power cut hits 120 Doncaster homes

A power cut has hit 120 homes in Doncaster today.

The outage is affecting properties in the Carr Road area of New Edlington and was first reported at about 11.45am today.

New Edlington.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

It is expected the power will be restored by about 5pm.