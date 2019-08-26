Police statement issued on major incident on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road

More than a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene with the road closed off from the junction of Collegiate Crescent to near Marks and Spencer.

South Yorkshire Police Collision Investigation Team were at the scene as of 10.45pm last night.

Serious incident on Ecclesall Road.

In a statement issued this morning, South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident was a 'road traffic collision involved a motorbike rider and a pedestrian'.

Those involved sustained serious injuries but these were not fatal.

Pictures from the scene also appeared to show how a car had crashed into some barriers.

Police at the scene.

The road had been busy than usual for a Sunday as people took advantage of the bank holiday in the various bars and restaurants.

Some members of the public reported on social media that up to 20 police cars had originally attended the scene.

South Yorkshire Police is due to issue a further update later today.