Police were called out this evening amid concerns for the welfare of a woman on a bridge in Sheffield.

Three police cars and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene in Attercliffe Road shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services at the scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the woman had come down from the bridge and was now safe.

