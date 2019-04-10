Police issue re-appeal after man dies in Rotherham road crash 

Police have today issued a re-appeal for information after a man died in a road traffic collision in Rotherham.

A black Dacia Duster was in collision with a pedestrian – a man aged 42 – in Common Lane, close to the junction with Bramley Lane, Ravenfield, on Thursday, March 14, at 8.15pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the man was sadly pronounced dead.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the pedestrian’s movements prior to the collision. He was described as wearing dark clothing and carrying a white carrier bag at the time.

“It is believed that the pedestrian may have stumbled into the path of an oncoming vehicle before being involved in the collision.

“It is reported that the driver of this vehicle was forced to suddenly stop and the pedestrian used the bonnet of the car to steady himself, before the driver left the scene.

“It is also reported that a dark coloured car attended the scene following the collision and may have photographs or footage of the scene that may help our officers.

“Do you have any information that be able to help? Please contact 101 quoting incident number 867 of 14 March. “