One of the world’s poshest trains comes to Doncaster for a Harry Potter trip

The Northern Belle, Britain’s answer to the iconic Orient Express, will take people on a slap-up day out to Alnwick Castle and Gardens in Northumberland.

Liveried stewards will welcome passengers on board the seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages with a Belllini cocktail.

The Northern Bells

Then a three-course brunch will be served during the five-hour journey north hauled by a vintage diesel engine.

Passengers will tuck into a five-course dinner with wine on the journey back home again.

Alnwick Castle, England’s second largest inhabited castle with its magnificent state rooms, is a favourite with film-makers

It featured in the Harry Potter movies and doubled as Brancaster Castle in a Downton Abbey Christmas special.

Northern Belle managing director Jeanette Snape said: “Nothing is too good for our guests – it’s luxury all the way.

“The train won’t just take people to Alnwick, it will also take them back to railway’s glory days when the journey was as important as the destination.”

The train leaves Doncaster at 9.30am on Friday July 26 and is scheduled to arrive back at 9.15pm. It also picks up passengers at Sheffield.

The train returns to the town on December for a special Christmas lunch trip.