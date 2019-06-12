One of the largest water slides in the world has opened in Benidorm – and it’s over 12-storeys high

One of the world's largest water slides has opened in Benidorm's water park Aqualandia, called the Cyclon.

Measuring 200m (656 feet) in length, Cyclon also features a huge vortex tunnel measuring 20m (65 feet) in diameter.

The Cyclone. Credit: Credit: Aqualandia Water Park

Simulating the feeling of zero gravity, passengers whizz down the slide from heights similar to a 12-storey building (36 metres) on a four-seat raft.

While the ride measures just 2.7m (eight foot) wide, the large funnel opens out into a width of 20m (65 feet) with an incline of 45 degrees.

With passengers hitting speeds of up to 37mph (60kmph), riders also face twists and turns before plummeting through the end.

Guests can now try it for themselves, having opened last month to the public for the first time.

The Cyclone. Credit: Credit: Aqualandia Water Park

Aqualandia is also home to the highest capsule slide in the world, Verto-Go, measuring 33m height (108 feet).

Aqualandia, once the largest water park in Europe, first opened in 1984. Tickets currently start from €20 (£17).