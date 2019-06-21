One of Benidorm's most visited landmarks has been closed to the public and totally demolished

‘#El Castell’ - probably better known as the #Mirador up at the top of the Old Town, with its picture-perfect photo location is no longer.

Hoardings have been erected at the bottom of the steps and diggers have flattened the iconic structure, according to http://www.benidormallyearround.com

A sorry sight

Thousands make the pilgrimage up there to get breathtaking views of both sides of #Benidorm and take photographs of the Levante and #Poniente beaches.