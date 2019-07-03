Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn.

The Brexit Party leader is the number one politician among people in the town cheating on their partner, according to research.

But the statistics, drawn up by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is the least popular to those playing away from home in Doncaster.

The statistics also reveal that adulterers back Boris Johnson for Prime Minister and that Brexit has led to a surge in cheating in South Yorkshire, with nearly 1,700 people in Doncaster having an affair.

Boris beat Jeremy Hunt by 82%-18% in a poll – and he’s also more popular with men then women.

But he cannot match Nigel Farage in terms of popularity among Doncaster adulterers.

Farage was picked by 32% of adulterers when asked who would make the best Prime Minister, followed by Boris on 24%, Michael Gove on 11% and Jeremy Hunt in fourth place on 10%. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn came bottom with just 1% of the vote.

The results were revealed as new figures showed a surge in adultery since the UK voted to leave Europe three years ago.

Cheating is booming in Doncaster with 1,689 people having an affair - a 8% rise in the last year, according to IllicitEncounters.com Infidelity Index

Registrations to extra-marital dating sites have shot up by 27% since 2016.

IllicitEncounters, with the highest number of members in the UK, has welcomed 42,000 new members alone since the referendum vote - similar to the number of new members the Tory Party has attracted over the same period.

Both Boris and Farage have split with their wives since the Brexit vote.

And the success of adulterous politicians is seen as giving “permission to cheat” to adulterers who view being unfaithful as no barrier to career advancement.

Adulterers are overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit with 72% voting to leave Europe against 28% supporting Remain.

This is reflected in General Election voting intentions with 36% backing Farage’s Brexit Party, 28% for the Tories, 20% for Labour, 10% for the Liberal Democrats and 6% for the Greens.

Jessica Leoni, relationship expert for IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Obviously adulterers back Boris in a straight fight with Jeremy Hunt - they want one of their own in Number 10!

"No surprise that he is more popular with men than women. Women are going to look on him less favourably because of his past affairs.

"Boris is still the overwhelming favourite to win the contest despite the chaos in his private life.

“If the nation is prepared to turn a blind eye to Boris being unfaithful, then there is a feeling that cheating will be normalised amongst the general population, too.

“Boris’s election will give adulterers the permission to cheat.

“We are increasingly sharing similar attitudes to the French who expect their politicians to be unfaithful and have elected one adulterer after another to be President.

“It shows we are all growing up about sex and not being slaves to fidelity.”

More than 1 million people have registered with IllicitEncounters.com since it started 16 years ago.

The average male adulterer is a BMW driving golf fan working in finance and living in the South East, earning £60,000 a year.

Typical female adulterers love going to the gym, drive a Mini, watch The Great British Bake Off and earn an average of £47,000 a year.

Who would make the best Prime Minister, according to adulterers

1 Nigel Farage 32%

2 Boris Johnson 24%

3 Michael Gove 11%

4 Jeremy Hunt 10%

5 Dominic Raab 8%

6 Sajid Javid 5%

7 Rory Stewart 4%

8 Sadiq Khan 3%

9 Ruth Davidson 2%

10 Jeremy Corbyn 1%

Who would you vote for in a General Election

1 Brexit Party 36%

2 Tory 28%

3 Labour 20%

4 Liberal Democrats 10%