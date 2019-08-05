He will be joined by MEPs from the Brexit Party as well as prospective parliamentary candidates for the Doncaster area at the event, which will be held at Doncaster Racecourse on September 4.

The event, part of the party’s Make Britain Stronger nationwide tour, will see Mr Farage return to Doncaster, after previously speaking at UKIP conferences held in the town.

A party spokesman said: “The Brexit Party is holding a conference in Yorkshire and Humber, as part of our nationwide Make Britain Stronger tour.

Nigel Farage is coming to Doncaster

“These series of events are a chance to meet your local MEPs and Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on a one-to -one basis to discuss local policy ideas, prior to a speech with Nigel Farage and keynote speakers from the region.”

At the weekend, the party announced its candidates for two of Doncaster’s three parliamentary seats.

Surjit Singh Duhre has been tasked with taking on Rosie Winterton in Doncaster Central with Paul Whitehurst set to take on Caroline Flint in Don Valley.

The policy session at the event will precede the speeches, which will start at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are £5 and are available HERE

The Brexit Party was the clear winner in May’s European elections, winning 29 seats.

In March, Mr Farage’s Leave Means Leave march visited Doncaster en route from the north east to London, but there was criticism that he was not present for a protest in the Market Place.

Five years ago, when he was in charge of UKIP, Mr Farage held the party’s conference in Doncaster in a direct challenge to then Labour leader and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

In the 2016 referendum, Doncaster voted to leave by 69% to 31% – one of the highest leave votes in Britain.