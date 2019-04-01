Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit Party would gain the most votes in Doncaster in a General Election, according to a poll.

Amid growing unrest and confusion over Brexit, we asked readers who would they vote for if a General Election were to be held tomorrow.

And of those surveyed, 28% said they would vote for the former UKIP leader’s new party – even though Mr Farage himself has said that the party is ”little more than a website at the moment.”

The party has been formed with the aim of delivering Brexit – and according to our poll, it would gain more votes than any other party at the ballot box.

It would put it narrowly ahead of Labour, who would get 27% of the vote, according to the 2,200 people who took part in our survey.

UKIP also fared strongly – and would claim 18% of votes in Doncaster. When combined with Mr Farage’s party, that would add up to 46% of votes for pro-Brexit parties.

However, seven per cent of people said that the current mistrust of Parliament would lead them to vote for no-one if a vote were to be held.

The newly formed Change UK, the breakaway group of Labour and Conservative MPs formerly called The Independent Group, would scored 5% of the vote, putting it just behind the Tories and ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

GENERAL ELECTION POLL RESULTS

Who would you vote for if a General Election were held tomorrow?

1 Brexit Party 28%

2 Labour 27%

3 UKIP 18%

4 None of them 7%

5 Conservative 6%

6 The Independent Group/Change UK – 5%

7 Liberal Democrat 4%

8 Green 3%

9 Independent 1%

10 Others 1%