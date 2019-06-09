Next year's May bank holiday will be moved to Friday and this is the reason why

The first May bank holiday of 2020 will be moved to a Friday for the second time ever.

The traditional Monday off work will now be moved four days later to the Friday following an announcement by Business Secretary Greg Clark.

Instead of being on Monday, May 4, it will now be on Friday, May 8 – and it is for a very important reason.

The move will allow people to pay their respects to those who served in the Second World War on the 75 anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, also known as VE Day.

May 8, 1945, was the date Allied Forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender, bringing to an end the bloody conflict which claimed the lives of thousands.

And in true British style, the bank holiday on VE Day will kick-off a three-day commemoration when over 20,000 pubs will encourage patrons to raise a glass to the war heroes.

Bagpipers will also play the traditional Battle’s O’er at the top of the four highest peaks in the UK - Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England, Mount Snowdon in Wales and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland.

Mr Clark said: "VE Day marked an historic moment in not only our nation's, but the world's history and it is important that we commemorate this great occasion on its 75th anniversary.

"Moving next year's early May bank holiday to VE Day itself is a right and fitting tribute.

"It will ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to remember and honour our heroes of the Second World War and reflect on the sacrifices of a generation."

This will be the second time ever that the early May bank holiday has been moved.

Veterans commemorate one of the worst days of bombing Hull has seen. Hundreds were killed on May 8 1941 by the German Luftwaffe. (Image: Richard Addison)

The first one was 25 years ago in 1995 to mark VE Day's 50th anniversary.

The change has been made by ministers by a Royal Proclamation under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: "Moving next year's bank holiday will give us the opportunity to come together to remember and honour those who gave so much to secure our freedom and liberty."

The move was also welcomed by veteran's chiefs and charities.