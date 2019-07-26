.

North East based company, the Durham Bed Centre, has become the latest brand to open its doors at Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

The Durham Bed Centre is the first bed-based business to open within the Centre and will offer shoppers a wide variety of bedroom furniture and high-quality beds.

The newly opened store operates a ‘try before you buy’ policy and actively encourages shoppers to call in and try the beds. The company is going through a period of growth with Frenchgate being the location for its 22nd store opening.

The Durham Bed Centre offers shoppers the option for their bed to be assembled on delivery, for a small fee. They also provide a finance agreement for those wishing to carry out a payment plan to ensure that all customer’s needs are met.

Lee Stevens, Store Manager at the Durham Bed Centre comments: “We are very excited to bring a new concept to Frenchgate and welcome customers to our newly opened store.

“We pride ourselves on high quality beds that all come with a five-year manufactures guarantee. We also recommend that customers should ‘try before they buy’ so that they can find the perfect bed.”

Karen Staniforth, Assistant General Manager at Frenchgate Shopping Centre said: “We are delighted that the Durham Bed Centre has chosen Frenchgate for their latest store opening and it is a great example of how we offer a diverse range of stores to continuously meet customer demand.

“We would like to welcome the Durham Bed Centre to the shopping centre and wish them every success.”