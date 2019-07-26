.

Doncaster’s leading retail outlet, which is currently undergoing a £1m refurbishment, now boasts a new £50,000 Jungle play area as part of the most recent phase of improvements. And now the area has been officially opened by Doncaster Rovers mascot, Donny Dog!

The jungle-themed area, which has remained in the same location and under the existing canopies, includes a number of inclusive benefits for all children to enjoy such as a sign language wall, quiet teepee area for children to go if they need a timeout and a wheelchair friendly level Connect 4 and tic tack toe game.

In addition, there is a climbing wall and a range of exciting playground equipment all made from sustainable wood.

Di Rogers, centre manager, said: “It’s been lovely to welcome Donny Dog down to open our new play area. The kids were really excited to see it and I’m sure the area will be fantastic for our younger customer to enjoy, as well as being a great addition for parents too!

“We’re really proud to be family-focused centre and are always looking to bring things to Lakeside Village that meet the needs of as many of our visitors as possible. It’s also great to see our wider refurbishment plans now coming to fruition.”