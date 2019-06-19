New Costa Coffee brings new jobs and further investment to Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced the planned opening of a new Costa Coffee later this summer, and recruitment for talented baristas will begin shortly.

Passengers can soon start their holiday with the continental flavours of an intensely roasted Espresso or the velvety milk of a Flat White, topped off with the iconic Costa florette, at the UK’s favourite airport as voted by Which? Magazine and Saga.

The £315,000 investment in partnership with Caterleisure Ltd is an important part of the airport’s 20-year Masterplan.

With a record number of passengers forecast for 2019, new long-haul destinations to Sanford, Florida and Cancun, Mexico, and 11 new routes announced since last August, this outlet is intrinsic to the airport’s continued growth.

Ian Smith, commercial and passenger experience director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Caterleisure Ltd to bring a brand-new Costa to the terminal.

“As well as offering more choice for our customers, it brings more jobs to the airport and is an important strand of our 20-year masterplan to keep investing in our award winning terminal experience.”

Christine Thorpe, managing director of Caterleisure, said: “We’re excited to partner with Costa Coffee to open this new store at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. This follows on from branches that have been opened in both Cardiff and Isle of Man airports.

“We hope that customers use the store to pick up their favourite handcrafted coffee with ease whilst on the go, or as the ideal place to relax ahead of their flight.”