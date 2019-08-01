New air-conditioned train with mod cons launched on Doncaster line

More comfort in new train with free wi-fi and at-seat charging

The new vehicle has free WiFi, air conditioning and at seat charging.

This tenth new Northern Northern Class 331 train made its maiden voyage on July 30 and joins two further new trains that travel between West and South Yorkshire.

Seven other new trains, Class 195 diesels, are in operation between Cumbria and Manchester, and Liverpool and Manchester Airport.

David Brown, managing director at Northern, said: “It’s fantastic to have these new trains serving our customers in Yorkshire and the North West, and this is just the start.

“Throughout the remainder of 2019 and into 2020 we will be bringing in 101 new trains – a £500m investment in local rail services in the north.”

David added: “The new trains, funded by Eversholt and built by CAF, represent a huge improvement in design, quality and overall experience for our customers, and we are proud to be able to introduce them for the thousands of customers who’ll use them each day.”

Northern’s new trains are part of the largest modernisation programme in a generation that is transforming travel in the north of England.