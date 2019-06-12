Lakeside Village is investing £50,000 into a new and improved children’s outdoor play area.

Doncaster’s leading retail outlet is currently undergoing a £1m refurbishment and a new ‘Cheeky Monkey’s’ play area is part of the next phase of improvements.

Doncaster Lakeside. Picture: Marie Caley

The jungle-themed area, which will remain where it currently is and under the existing canopies, will include a number of inclusive benefits for all children to enjoy such as a sign language wall, quiet teepee area for children to go if they need a timeout and a wheelchair friendly level Connect 4 and tic tack toe game .

In addition, there will be a climbing wall and a range of exciting playground equipment all made from sustainable wood.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager, said: “It’s really exciting to see all our plans now coming to fruition and the new outdoor play area will be fantastic for our younger customer to enjoy, and I’m sure a great addition for parents too! We’re really proud to be family-focused centre and are always looking to bring things to Lakeside Village that meet the needs of as many of our visitors as possible.

“We hope our customers will enjoy the changes we are making across the centre and enjoy coming to Lakeside Village even more than they do now!”

The centre, which is home to major brands such as Ben Sherman, Clarks, M&S Outlet and GAP Outlet, is undergoing a makeover with everything from the shop fronts to the landscaping of the site earmarked for improvement.

It is hoped that all the refurbishment work will be completed by summer this year.

Lakeside Village, is owned by Kent County Council with DTZ Investment Management operating as fund manager and Realm as asset manager for the shopping outlet.

For further information and the latest news about the Lakeside Village refurbishment, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk