National celebrations hopes to attract more foster carers in Doncaster

Foster carers from Doncaster are to join in the fun as part of a national two week celebration of fostering this month while also hoping to attract more people to come forward to join their fostering family.

The Trust Fostering team, which is part of Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, have lined up a packed programme of events for Foster Care Fortnight, which runs between Monday 13 May and Sunday 26 May.

On Monday 13 May the team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions about becoming a foster carer and to give out information about fostering with the Trust. The team will be found in Baxtergate in Doncaster town centre near the town clock from 11am to 2pm.

Then it’s over to the Cusworth Suite at the Holiday Inn at Warmsworth on Wednesday 15 May, for a drop-in information event, between 4pm and 8pm.

Details will be available about the outstanding support Trust Fostering offers to its carers, including the ground-breaking Mockingbird Family Model programme which provides additional help for foster carers – particularly those looking after some of the borough’s most vulnerable children and young people.

Further drop-in sessions will be held at the Holiday Inn on Saturday 18 May, between 10am and 12 noon; and on Thursday 23 May between 4pm and 8pm.

Not only would you be helping a child or young person who cannot live with their birth family but your own life could be enriched too. As one carer says about herself and her husband’s experiences: “We enjoy watching children grow and develop and helping them to realise whatever potential they have.

“The children and young people have filled the house with laughter and happiness.”

Another couple who have been fostering for the past 40 years say: “We see ourselves as stepping stones for the children on their way to a better life.”

Anyone wanting to become a foster carer needs to have a spare bedroom but can be from all walks of life, hold different religious beliefs and be of any sexual orientation. They can also be single, have children of their own and be in work.

Head of Service for Trust Fostering, Julie Mepham, said: “Every day in Doncaster foster carers provide loving family homes for children who can’t live with their birth families but we need more people to come forward to open their hearts and their home to help even more children; especially sibling groups and teenagers.

“As part of our Trust Fostering family, which was rated Outstanding by Ofsted, you could make a real difference to the lives of local children and young people. We will support you every step of the way in your fostering journey, with experienced social workers on hand 24/7, offices in the town centre and our unique Mockingbird programme which sees foster families come together to support each other.”

Can’t make one of the drop in events? You can take your first step towards becoming a foster carer by calling the team on 0808 129 2600 or visiting www.trustfostering.co.uk