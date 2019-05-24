The keys to new council homes have been handed over at three further top quality housing developments in Doncaster.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, handed David Coates the keys to his new bungalow on Warde Avenue in Balby, Sara Neagle picked up the keys to her new family home on Old Road in Conisbrough and Jodie Gurnhill collected the keys to her new home at the multi-award winning Bristol Grove development in Wheatley.

Mayor Ros Jones hands David Coates the keys to his new bungalow in Balby

The Balby site is seeing 25 new homes go up, 41 new homes are being built in Conisbrough and 74 properties feature at the Bristol Grove site which just last week landed the South Yorkshire and Humber LABC Award for ‘Best Large New Housing Development'.

READ MORE: Here’s all you need to now about major cycle racing coming through Doncaster

The mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroomed homes are part of Doncaster Council’s Affordable Housing Programme (2016-2021). The three schemes will be fully complete in the summer.

David Coates was delighted with his new home in Balby and said: “I am over the moon; it’s lovely. I have never had a new property before and I always wanted a bungalow. The whole process has been fantastic.”

Sara Neagle, commenting on her new family home in Conisbrough, said: “I absolutely love it. The whole family are really enjoying their new home, even the dog has settled in so well.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “I am delighted to see our latest housing developments being handed over and to hear the positive comments from residents. David, Sara and Jodie are overjoyed with their new homes. With impeccable standards throughout we are delivering council housing at its very best.”

Cllr Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Equalities also attended the handover. He added: “We are supporting the development of a range of appropriate homes - including affordable housing and council homes - for local people and families of all ages and backgrounds. I am very proud of what we have achieved since we started our council house build programme in 2013 which has so far seen over 350 new council homes handed to residents."

Paul Tanney, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes said: “We are proud to be managing these new housing developments on behalf of Doncaster Council – and it’s great that these homes are making such a positive difference for people locally. This year we are celebrating 100 years of council housing – it’s wonderful that, by working in partnership, we are helping to deliver council homes of the future.”

The homes have been built in partnership between Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes, Homes England and the developer Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd.

They are funded through a combination of Homes England grant and funding allocated from Doncaster Council’s Capital Programme.

St Leger Homes will manage and maintain the homes which will be let at an affordable rent to people who meet the local lettings policy criteria.