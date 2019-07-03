Month long cycle baton relay involving 1,000 children raced into Doncaster

The Schools Yorkshire Tour began outside York Minster on 10 June and weaved its way through the county before the last leg saw young riders from Sandringham and Townfield primary schools ride into Doncaster alongside local rider Graham Briggs.More than 100 pupils from across the region were in the square to welcome the riders and see the baton handed over to Cllr Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture and Peter Dodd from Welcome to Yorkshire. Cllr Ball, commented: “The event was a fitting climax to a great Schools Yorkshire Tour which has been embraced by schools and young people right across the region. We want to see more children cycling and travelling to school in active ways and this tour has been a great platform to encourage more young people to get on their bikes and scooters or walk to school. As well as seeing them benefit from exercise it helps take cars off the road improving air quality. The Schools Yorkshire Tour has been an overwhelming success.”As well as a big celebration event in the CAST performance, the young people were treated to an extreme mountain bike show from trials rider Danny Butler and a performance from Historionics. They also had chance to try out a range of fun cycling activities along Waterdale. This included:o British Cycling bike limboo Pedal Ready slow races and bike gameso Adapted bike tryouts o Safer Roads Partnership road safety vano InMotion selfie stando Virtual velodrome o Reaction bike powero Road safety awareness stallThe Schools Yorkshire Tour was organised by Doncaster Council in partnership with 10 other Yorkshire local authorities.