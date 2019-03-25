Missing Sheffield man found ‘safe and well’ 

A missing Sheffield man has been found safe and well.

Branco Bajin, aged 84, was reported missing after he was last seen at a bus stop in Castlebeck Avenue, Castlebeck, this morning at 9am.

Branco Bajin.

Police said they were growing concerned for his welfare but confirmed this evening that he has been found “safe and well.”

