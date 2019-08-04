Man dies and three children injured in horror crash near Sheffield

A grey Volvo XC90, a yellow Mini Cooper and a blue Audi S1 were involved in a collision in Somersall Lane, Brampton, Chesterfield, on Friday just before 8.20pm.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the collision

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Volvo, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, also passengers in the Volvo, were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the collision, but these are not described as life-threatening.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police said: “Formal identification of the 21-year-old man has not yet taken place but his family have been made aware. Our thoughts are with them, and the families of the injured children, at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision. In particular they are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV installed at properties nearby, as this may have captured the incident.

“Those with dash cam who were travelling around Somersall Lane by car yesterday evening, are also asked to contact us should they have any footage which may assist with our investigation.

“Please contact Detective Sergeant Donna Tovell, using one of the following contact methods, and quoting reference number 19*407577.