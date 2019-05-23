Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has put his £5.3 million mansion up for sale, according to reports.

The Sun says the ‘incredible home’ in the Hollywood hills is on the market for £500,000 less than he bought it for in 2016.

The four bedroom, five bathroom hillside mansion – which offers views across Los Angeles and the famous Hollywood sign – boasts its own private cinema and pool.

According to the newspaper, two of the three guest bedrooms have balconies and the master bedroom has a terrace AND a free-standing bathtub in the ensuite.

The impressive house also has wine cellar and an infinity pool.

His famous neighbours include Charlize Theron, Billy Idol and Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki.

The singer also owns a house in North London that he bought back at the height of One Direction’s fame.