Landmark Sheffield church building sold for £250, 000
A landmark church building in Sheffield has been sold for £250, 000.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 11:09
The Grade-II listed former schoolroom in Glenalmond Road, Banner Cross, went under the hammer at an auction led by Mark Jenkinson & Son auctioneers in July.
The auctioneers said the building was sold for the full asking price of £250, 000 but they did not state who has purchased it.
The two storey site comprises of two three bedroom homes and one single bedroom dwelling.