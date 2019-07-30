KFC's favourite dishes in Doncaster are revealed

Fans orders on the Just Eat app show that the top 10 most-ordered dishes from KFC in Doncaster are as follows:Boneless BanquetMini Fillet BurgerSnack Box Popcorn ChickenMighty Bucket For OneThe Big DaddyFlamin' WrapBBQ WrapDipping Boneless FeastStreetwise Mega BoxBacon and Cheese Box Meal

You can see how the top 10 dishes ordered in Doncaster compare to the rest of the UK here: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/explore/top-10-dishes#expand_KFC-block

Just Eat can deliver your favourite KFC dishes from the following restaurants in the Doncaster area: KFC Doncaster - York Road, KFC Doncaster - Thorne Road and KFC Grimsby Birchin WayGraham Corfield, UK MD of Just Eat says: “Just Eat are proud to offer an unrivalled range of takeaway cuisines from highstreet brands and independent restaurants. We are delighted that we can deliver the nations top 10 favourite KFC dishes”To order KFC from Just Eat, download the Just Eat app today or go to: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants/kfc