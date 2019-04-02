Your Doncaster Free Press has found itself a whole new audience – when it came up as a topic of discussion on Scott Mills’ Radio 1 show.

The presenter was chatting with up and coming Doncaster music star Yungblud on a recent broadcast when the pair began discussing the DFP live on air to millions of listeners.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills and Yungblud discussed the DFP live on air.

Mills, who has performed DJ sets at Doncaster Racecourse, was interviewing the musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, about his rise to fame and being romantically linked with US chart star Halsey.

Mills said: “You might be a really successful music artist, you might be selling out shows in America but the one that that your mum will always be really proud of is when you appear in the local newspaper.

Yungblud replies, “Oh yeah man, literally, I remember, I was in Doncaster Free Press,” to which Mills responds: “I know, I’ve just seen it.” adding: “You can be like mum, I’ve also just played a show in Los Angeles but she’s like ‘yeah, but you’re in the Doncaster Free Press.’”

The host then read out the headline on our recent story about the music star being spotted on an Australian beach with Halsey and tells the studio: “Wow, it must be great that the Doncaster Free Press newspaper announces that you two are romantically linked.”

READ MORE: Doncaster music star and US chart star girlfriend Halsey enjoy holiday on Australian yacht

Yungblud replies: “Donny is Donny innit? Good old Doncaster.”

Mills then turns his attention to another of our recent stories about being able to order cut price carveries in Doncaster.

“You’ve got to love the Doncaster Free Press,” he says, amid laughter as the pair discuss the merits of getting beef and gravy delivered directed to the door.

READ MORE: Here’s how to get cut price carveries in Doncaster

Then co-presenter Chris Stark begins discussing a third DFP story, the setting up of Doncaster Tuneless Choir, a new musical choir for people who can’t sing.

“It’s a choir for people who are bad singers,” he says, to which Yungblud responds: “To be honest, that’s Doncaster Rovers Football Club. Every time I’m there its like meeeurrrggggggh.”

Mills replies: “Don’t you love it – going from carvery delivery to the choir for the the tone deaf to you on an Australian beach?”

READ MORE: Tuneless Choir for people who can't sing kicks off in Doncaster

The singer replies: “It’s totally schizophrenic innit? Carveries, tone deaf and Dominic Harrison!”

Yungblud, 20, who was born and brought up in Doncaster, is understood to have been dating American star Halsey for several months and the pair have been pictured together on several occasions in recent months.

The 24-year-old has had two UK number one singles and two top twenty albums while the Doncaster singer has already enjoyed a sell-out UK tour and has more dates across the globe planned for this year.

He comes from a musical background – his dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and his grandad Rick played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s.

His debut album 21st Century Liability won rave reviews and he is being tipped by the music press to become one of the industry’s hottest stars.

Last summer he has wowed audiences at festivals worldwide including Rock Am Ring in Germany, Splendour in the Grass in Australia, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Pukkelpop in Belgium, alongside touring the US on the last ever Vans Warped Tour. He has also performed at the Reading and Leeds Festival last year.