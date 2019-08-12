'Inspirational' Sheffield schoolboy praised for completing huge charity challenge

Max Burgar-Briggs, aged 13, of Wisewood, challenged himself to walk 150 miles in July to raise vital funds for the much-needed minibus at Talbot Specialist School in Norton Lees.

He documented every step of his journey on YouTube, to keep supporters up to date and to give him something to look back on and feel inspired.

Max Burgar-Briggs.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to praise him for his fundraising efforts.

Jacqueline Ball posted: “Fabulous achievement Max – well done.”

Sara Belshaw added: “Well done young man.”

Suzanne Mulcrone said: “Well done and you should be so very proud of yourself.”

Lucy Blackwell added: “He really is a true inspiration to us all.”

After completing the challenge Max, who will start in Year 9 in September, said: “I just feel amazing and over the moon.

“Obviously it has been very hard, especially when I’ve got home and been tired from school, but I’m really overjoyed I’ve been able to complete it and it has been a great experience.”

Talbot Specialist School caters for students with special educational and physical disabilities, from Year 7 through to sixth form, offering opportunities for them to participate in a wide range of activities, with many taking place off site.The school uses a bus daily to take children with severe and complex learning difficulties on trips and to sporting activities, but it is old and deteriorating while costs are increasing for its repairs.

An appeal has been launched to raise £16, 000 for a new, larger bus that will enable a full class to travel together on outings.