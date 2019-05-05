IN PICTURES: Superheroes swarm Sheffield city centre for super fun fundraiser 

Iron Man, Superman and a Ghostbuster were among the superheroes who visited Sheffield city centre yesterday afternoon for a good cause.

Children were encouraged to dress up as their favourite superheroes for Hallam FM’s Superhero Takeover at the Peace Gardens yesterday, which raises money for Cash for Kids.

Cash for Kids Superhero Day in the Peace Gardens.Ghostbuster Adrian Finney with Mason Patterson and Madison Bate. Picture Scott Merrylees

The day saw characters from Yorkshire Cosplay Con and friends, Optimus Prime and various food and fun stalls come together to raise money for the charity.

Cash for Kids charity manager Allan Ogle said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to last year’s event so were delighted to be coming back again bigger and better with even more activities for all the family to enjoy.”

Tornado Potato, Snowy Cones, Cafe Carte, Wise Owl, Sugar Coated and Debras Cakes all joined with the fun.

Allan said: “Thank you to all our volunteers and everyone donating towards our Superhero Day campaign which will help sick and disadvantaged children across South Yorkshire.”

Cash for Kids Superhero Day in the Peace Gardens. Hallam FM's Aaron Outram with 'Crack the Safe'. Picture Scott Merrylees

Cash for Kids Superhero Day in the Peace Gardens. Ghostbuster Adrian Finney. Picture Scott Merrylees

Cash for Kids Superhero Day in the Peace Gardens.Luthando Skenjana (3). Picture Scott Merrylees

Cash for Kids Superhero Day in the Peace Gardens. Deadpool (Jon Higson). Picture Scott Merrylees