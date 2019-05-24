Here’s all you need to now about major cycle racing coming through Doncaster

Event organisers, Yorkshire 2019, have announced the timings for the two UCI road world cycle races that Doncaster will be hosting on Friday 27 September.

The women’s junior race will start at 8.40am from the Doncaster Dome. Later that day, at 2.10pm, the men’s under 23 race will also start from the Dome.

The cyclists are coming

Both races will follow the same route and pass through the following villages and end in Harrogate:

· The A18 passing Intake and Wheatley Hills

· On towards Edenthorpe and Dunsville

· Through Hatfield before heading out to Thorne and passing through Thorne Town Centre to join the A614

There will be a permanent road closure in place on Gliwice Way, between the traffic lights which turn on to Bawtry Road and the Herten Way traffic lights, from 5am – 4pm. Other rolling road closures along the route will also be in place. Residents are advised to plan their day in advance for commuting to work and managing school runs. Detailed information about the road closures is available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/uci

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “On the back of the huge success of the Tour de Yorkshire earlier this month, we look forward to yet another superb international cycling event in Doncaster.

“I am certain we will see thousands of people line the route to cheer on the cyclists, just as we saw for the Tour de Yorkshire event three weeks ago. I would like to thank all our communities, businesses and schools who did Doncaster proud and pulled out all the stops to ensure the cyclists received the warmest of welcomes.”

The popular Micro Grant Scheme will also be launching soon. From 3 June communities can bid for up to £200 to host events in their area which will get people active and facilitate a ‘festival atmosphere’ in the build up to the races. More information about the scheme is available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/uci