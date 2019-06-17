Girl, 3, among four injured as freak ‘tornado’ sends two bouncy castles flying in Yorkshire park

The scene in Howden

This dramatic pictured captured the moment a sudden gust of wind ripped through Ashes Playing Fields in Howden during a Father’s Day picnic.

Toilets were blown over and branches fell from trees as the wind lifted a bouncy castle and inflatable slide 30ft into the air.

Children could be heard screaming as panicked families were forced to flee the scene alongside hundreds of attendees.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said four people had been taken to hospital including the three-year-old, whose injuries are not believed to be serious.

Two other patients were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, but the ambulance service was unable to say what their injuries were.

A fourth person was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Thankfully it appears no children were on the bouncy castle when the gust of wind hit.