Doncaster market butcher Pat Queen.

Dozens of mourners are expected at the funeral of well-known stallholder Pat Queen who was a familiar face as one of the town’s most popular butchers for more than 40 years.

The service for Mr Queen will take place at Rose Hill on Wednesday from 1pm, followed by a gathering for family and friends at the Earl of Doncaster hotel.

It will take place after an emotional release of red and white balloons by market traders tomorrow.

Family, friends and market stall holders will gather at the Market Place at 3pm tomorrow to release red and white balloons – the colours of Mr Queen’s beloved Rovers.

He died on July 19 at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer.

A keen supporter of market stall holders, his death came just a few days after he had celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Gaynor.

In the wake of his death, tributes poured in for Mr Queen, who ran Queen’s Butchers for more than 40 years.

As well as Gaynor, he also leaves three children, Craig, Danny and Patrick.