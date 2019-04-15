A cult former Doncaster Rovers star has had talks about becoming a WWE wrestler.

Adebayo Akinfenwa, dubbed The Beast for his huge frame and heavy build, has revealed that he has had meetings with Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson about making the switch from the pitch to the ring.

Adebayo Akinfenwa during his days at Doncaster Rovers.

The Wycombe Wanderers forward, 36, is classed as the strongest and heaviest footballer in the game – and can bench press 200kg.

"We have had conversations," he remarked about a jump to WWE on sports TV show The Football Social.

"I'm into WWE because my kids are. I got the chance to meet The Rock and we had a little conversation.

"So watch this space, who knows."

When asked if he could beat The Rock, Akinfenwa was clear: "What? Of course, yeah."

In discussing his wrestling name and signature move, he added: "It will just be something like Beast and I'll have the Beast Slam, who knows."

Akinfenwa only played nine games for Rovers during the 2003-04 season, scoring four goals - but cemented himself into the club's history as part of the team that won the old Division Three title.