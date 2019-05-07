Flybe announces FOUR MILLION seats sale with daily flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, has put on sale its 2019-20 Winter schedule which, with four million seats on sale, features a total choice of up to 2,521 flights a week across 97 routes throughout the UK and to and from mainland Europe.

Seats are available for booking now at www.flybe.com for travel between 27th October 2019 and 28th March 2020.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The schedule features the airline’s three popular multi-frequency routes to London Heathrow from Aberdeen and Edinburgh plus its new four-a-day service between Newquay and London Heathrow that, having started this summer, will be operating for the first time in winter.

Flybe and Cardiff Airport are finalising the plans for Winter 2019 flights to and from the airport and the programme is expected to be confirmed and on sale soon.

Key Highlights of Flybe’s 2019-20 Winter schedule

- Up to 2,521 flights a week

- Total of 97 routes

- Up to 162 flights a week to Heathrow from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Newquay

- Up to 180 flights a week from London City to Amsterdam, Belfast City, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh and Exeter

- 9 Winter Ski routes starting 14th December:

Chambery from Birmingham, Exeter, Manchester and Southampton

Geneva from Birmingham, Exeter, Isle of Man, Jersey and

Southampton

- Return of popular Christmas and New Year flights for peak holiday period from Birmingham to Newquay: from Birmingham and Manchester to Nantes; and Southampton to Limoges

- Daily flights from Doncaster Sheffield to Amsterdam

Overview of Flybe bases

Aberdeen – 4 routes inc Heathrow (up to 3xday) and Manchester (up to 6xday)

Belfast City -13 routes inc Birmingham & Manchester (up to 7xday); London City (up to 6xday)

Birmingham – 23 routes inc Amsterdam (up to 7xday); Belfast City (up to 7xday); Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover, Milan, Stuttgart; Paris Charles de Gaulle (up to 3xday)

Dusseldorf – 5 routes inc Birmingham (up to 3xday); London City (up to 3xday); Manchester (up to 4xday)

Edinburgh – 9 routes inc Heathrow (up to 5xday); London City (up to 4xday); Birmingham (up to 8xday); Manchester (up to 4xday); Southampton (up to 4xday)

Exeter – 13 routes inc Amsterdam (up to 2xday); London City (daily); Manchester (up to 4xday); Newcastle (up to 1 daily); Paris Charles de Gaulle (2xday)

Glasgow – 6 routes inc Belfast City (up to 4xday); Birmingham (up to 7xday); Southampton (up to 4xday)

Manchester – 21 routes inc Amsterdam (up to 4xday); Isle of Man (up to 4xday); Jersey and Knock (up to 1 daily); Luxembourg, Lyon, Milan, Nantes, Newquay, Paris Charles de Gaulle (up to 4xday); Toulouse

Southampton – 15 routes inc Amsterdam (up to 4xday); Belfast City (up to 3xday); Bergerac; Dub (up to 4xday); Manchester (up to 7xday); Newcastle (up to 3xday); Paris Charles de Gaulle (up to 3xday)

Flybe’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roy Kinnear, comments: “We have an extensive choice of destinations from local airports to destinations across the UK and mainland Europe, not only for winter getaways but also for essential business travel. Flybe’s network offers lots of opportunity for making onward connections with our codeshare partners and others at key hub airports. This makes it easier than ever for our customers to travel from regional airports close to where they live, saving valuable time, effort and money.”