Firefighters tackling blaze at Sheffield high-rise flats
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of high-rise flats in Sheffield this morning.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 09:05
Two crews from Sheffield Central Fire Station were dispatched to the scene in Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 8.40am.
A fire service spokesperson said there is a blaze in the bin chute.
They did not have any further details about any injuries or damage to the property as the incident is ongoing.
More to follow.