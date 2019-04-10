Fire rages inside former Rotherham pub

A fire is raging inside a former Rotherham town centre pub this morning. 

Firefighters were dealing with a blaze at the Masons Arms in Wellgate at about 7am. 

Transport operator First tweeted that buses are being diverted from the area while fire crews tackle the blaze. 

The former Masons Arms.

