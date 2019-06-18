Julie Dalton, Managing Director at Gulliver’s Theme Parks and Resorts said: “We were overwhelmed with the amount of applications received and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply.

“We are on track for phase 1 completion of Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park in Spring 2020.

Gulliver's Valley Theme Park

“With our Duty Managers now appointed and starting their training, our attention has turned to recruiting a General Manager.

“Phase 1 will consist of over 20 rides and attractions, suitable for children aged 2-12.

“There will be lots of unique things to do and see, exciting play experiences plus a selection of our most loved rides.

“We are looking for someone who has experience working in a fast-paced leisure environment who won’t shy away from this exciting challenge.”

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in the leisure or hospitality industry at managerial level. A flexible approach to this role is essential as training will initially take place across all of Gulliver’s existing theme parks in Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath and Warrington.